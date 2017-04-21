Fiji Link Appoints First Female Engineering Manager

Newly appointed Manager Engineering for Fiji Link, Lavinia Mar. Photo: FIJI AIRWAYS

By ANA SOVA

Fiji Airways Group last week announced the appointment of Lavinia Mar as Manager Engineering for Fiji Link.

Mar becomes the first ever female to take up the critical role at Fiji Link, overseeing the entire ATR and Twin Otter fleet.

In addition she is also the first local female Manager in a technical role for the Fiji Airways Group.

Mar was formerly a Technical Services Engineer for Fiji Airways, and was promoted to her current role in April.

Fiji Link Executive General Manager Shaenaz Voss said they were delighted to have Lavinia join the Fiji Link team and oversee the operational safety, compliance, and maintenance requirements of its fleet.

“She will work closely with Fiji Link General Manager Athil Narayan to review our Twin Otter fleet operation. Lavinia is the ideal candidate to take on this important management role at Fiji Link after being identified for succession a few years ago,” Ms Voss said.

She said to announce this just three weeks after celebrating International Women’s Day makes the occasion much more special and applicable for aspiring youth out there looking to make a career in aviation.”

Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO, Andre Viljoen said a key part of Lavinia’s role is to ensure that safety continues to be of paramount importance to Fiji Link, as it is with Fiji Airways.

“Only two airlines in Fiji have the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) accreditation , demonstrating our commitment to safety,” Mr. Viljoen said.

Lavinia Mar has a 10-year career with Fiji Airways as a member of the Engineering Department. She started off as a graduate trainee, and progressed to become ATR Planning Engineer and Technical Services Engineer.

Mar’s papers have been filed with the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji.