Graduate Dedicates Achievement to Parents

Newly graduate Payaal Priyanka with her parents at the University of Fiji today. Photo: LUKE NACEI.

By LUKE NACEI

Three years of dedication and hard work has finally paid off for Payaal Priyanka after she graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce majoring in Accounting and Information Technology at the University of Fiji today.

The 25 year old dedicated her achievement to her parents who were both present at her graduation.

“I am really proud with my graduation today and as well happy after falling from a stage and then continuing is a great achievement for me,” Ms Priyanka said.

The Navo, Nadi lass thanked her parents for their support during her times of studies in the University.

“I just want to thank my parents for always being there, they never stopped supporting me and also my eldest brother and sister in law Mr and Mrs Prasad who have also guided me through this.”

Her father Parmend Sharma was proud with her daughter’s achievement.

“We are very happy for her and wish her well for her future,” he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 201 students graduated from the University today.