Immortalised on Seven-Dollar Banknote and 50-cent Coin Surreal: Ryan

Fiji‘s new seven-dollar banknote featuring the gold medal-winning Rio Olympic Games squad. Photo: RBF

By ANA SOVA

The country’s 2016 Rio Olympic Rugby Seven’s champions have been immortalised in the new seven-dollar banknote.

And Rio-winning coach, Ben Ryan also has a 50-cent coin dedicated to his achievements as Fiji’s Reserve Bank celebrates the country’s success in sevens rugby.

The unveiling ceremony was led by the Prime Minister Rear Admiral (Retired), Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama in Suva on Thursday night.

Ryan said it was a really cool occasion and I loved every minute of it.

“It felt surreal, there have been a lot of things I’ve done in Fiji that has felt a little bit surreal but to have your face on a coin and also the seven dollar bill is awesome,” he said.

Ryan said this bold step taken by Government showed how much the Fijian people loved rugby.

“The banknote had bright Fijian colours and featured not only our captain on one side but then has the entire team and management that were all part of that journey,” Ryan said.

Meanwhile, in the banknote Fiji 7s Captain Osea Kolinisau is depicted running in full flight over the backdrop of a Fijian flag with Coach Ben Ryan pictured in what is now his iconic seated position taken from the top of the Sigatoka sand dunes.

The Reserve Bank of Fiji also issued a commemorative 50-cent coin that shows Ryan in his seated position.

The F$7 (HK$26) note is legal tender and celebrates the Fiji team’s epic journey to Olympic Games gold at Rio de Janeiro last year.

Fiji scored a 43-7 triumph over England in the Olympic final.