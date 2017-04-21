Police Want Coke Games Incident Free

By ANA SOVA

The Fiji Police Force has once again requested parents, guardians, and old scholars to assist them in ensuring the 2017 games is an incident free event.

Police Chief of Operations, ACP Rusiate Tudravu said they are anticipating Suva to be hive of activity and their operations will be aligned to cater for the influx of people coming in for the Games as well as those coming to spend the two weeks holiday in the capital city.

“The Divisional Police Commander North, South, East and West have also been directed to ensure the movement of students and supporters coming out of their divisions are integrated in their daily operations,”

“Mobile patrols and regular visitations will be conducted at schools where participating schools will be billeted,” ACP Tudravu said.

He said their focus will be on ensuring everyone is able to enjoy the Games without major incidents however they will be needing everyone’s support.

“Parents, guardians and old scholars are requested to talk to children on the need to display good sportsmanship, before, during and after the Games,”

“Let’s work together to give students and most importantly the athletes who have dedicated months of preparation for the upcoming Games the opportunity to enjoy the event without any major incidents,” ACP Tudravu said.