Car Show Hailed A Success

Some of the cars showcased at the car show event. Photo: RAHUL KUMAR/FACEBOOK.

By LUKE NACEI

The Street Demons car show organizers were impressed by the turn out at the car show in Namaka, Nadi last Saturday night.

More than 160 cars were part of the car show event.

Francis Rounds, one of the organisers of the event, said the turnout was an unsuspected one to them.

“This car show is organised by street demons we are really surprised that we have a huge turn out here we didn’t expect this crowd actually but it shows that people have really put interest in what they have and what we deliver,” he said.

“Western dominates with all the good cars and we got the population over here so we are really happy to see so much people here in numbers with their cars.

The money collected from the car show will be directed towards Saint Minas Children’s Home.

“This charity is going towards the Saint Minas Children Home we are focussing on them and they need our help. We are trying our best to help these kids and give them a life they feel comfortable of,” Rounds said.

This is the second time the car show is being hosted in Nadi and the organizers are planning for a much bigger one.

“We are going to have another one but we do not have an actual confirmation date but we are looking forward to a bigger and better one.

“We thank AFL for sponsoring this ground as well as it very helpful we got the right location and we are really grateful to them for giving up the space,” he added.