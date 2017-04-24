Give Them A Little Bit of Freedom: Ryan

Ben Ryan (center) pictured with Fiji Airways management and staff at the Fiji Airways Headquarters in Naisoso, Nadi. Photo: ANA SOVA.

By ANA SOVA

Rio Olympic gold medal coach, Ben Ryan was in the country last week to be present at the official launch of the seven- dollar note that features our 2016 Rio Olympic Rugby Seven’s champions.

Ryan also has a 50-cent coin dedicated to his achievement for guiding our sevens team to a 43-7 hiding of Great Britain in the Olympic final to deliver Fiji its first Olympic medal.

The Englishman was also in the country to receive the Fiji Olympic Order from the President, His Excellency Jioji Konrote for his outstanding contributions to Rugby in Fiji.

We managed to catch up with Ryan who is also the Fiji Airways Ambassador while he visited the Fiji Airways Headquarters before he flew back to the United Kingdom on Friday night.

With the Paris Sevens coming up next month, he had little advice for the supporters.

“Give them a little bit of freedom; let them play with a little smile on their face. I think if they do that with the support it will see them totally committed, they will be relaxed but ruthless,” Ryan said.

He said he’s looking forward to be in both Paris and London to watch the team play.

“I’m sure they’ll do well,” Ryan said.

He praised the team for their outstanding performance in Hong Kong.

“The win in Hong Kong was awesome, three in a row now, that tournament is now becoming one that no one is going to take the trophy from the Fijian team,”

“They played so well there and I think there was going to be a bit of hangover emotionally after that in Singapore,” Ryan said.

He said during the Paris sevens last year the team played a good game reaching the final with a lot of support from the Fijian in France and Europe.

Ryan spent only two nights in Fiji on his recent visit also managing to squeeze in a chance to visit friends in Uprising, Pacific Harbor.

“The other night I was a bit selfish, I wanted to eat curry so my friends at Uprising got together in one of their houses and had curry,” he said.

Ryan chatted with friends and had some fun which he said reminded him of some of the good stuff which he thinks is Fiji time.

“Not about people turning up late but it’s just enjoying each other’s company and you know that second hand clock seems to just pass a little bit slower in Fiji, still on the same time as everything else but you just enjoy those moments a little bit more,” he said.

Ryan said he also caught up with former Vodafone Fijian 7s manager, Ropate Kauvesi and Captain Oscar Kolinisau.

“It’s been pretty packed, finishing off here and as an Ambassador of Fiji Airways it’s awesome to come into the headquarters again and see everyone. It is a good way to finish the trip really,” he said.