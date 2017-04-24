Vodafone Fiji U20 for Oceania Rugby Championship

The Vodafone Fiji U20 players departed yesterday to take part in the Oceania U20s Rugby Championship on the Gold Coast in Australia.

This is the third year of the Oceania U20 Rugby Championship and the competition has expanded from the previous season with Fiji and Samoa now joining New Zealand and hosts Australia for the three round tournament at Bond University on the Gold Coast.

FRU CEO, John O’Connor said that this competition is very important for the team as it will help them gauge their performance in the build up towards the Junior World in Uruguay later this year.

“In order for this team to perform better they need more international matches and this tournament is an opportune time for the team to gauge the key areas they will need to work on as they also prepare for the 2017 JWT.”

“This is the first time the Vodafone Fiji U20 will compete in this competition and this is good development for the players in the long term as they work hard towards becoming a Fiji Warrior then a Flying Fijian. I would therefore like to wish them all the best for the tournament.”

The Vodafone Fiji U20s flew out of the country yesterday and will play against New Zealand in their first match this Friday, 28 April 2017.

The selected players are:

Isaac Cavu, Immanuel Naciva, Josefa Salabogi, Apakuki Naivanawalu, Luke Tagi, Semi Navutu, Ratu Veremalua Vugagoto, Temo Mayanavanua, Tevita Baleiwai, Raikabula Momoedonu, Ratu Meli Devenalagi, Saimoni Uluinakauvadra, Samisoni Rabuka, Apisalome Bogidrau, Ratu Peni Matawalu, Peniasi Yaubale Ratu, Filimoni Botitu, Fabiano Navabale, Filimoni Savou, Viliame Rokobuli, Salimoni Tukania, Veramu Dikedikelati, Poniani Batiniu, Tira Patterson, Viliame Tuidraki, Peceli Vukatavo.

2017 Oceania Rugby U20s Championship fixtures:

Round 1, Friday April 28

New Zealand vs Fiji, 5pm AEST

Australia vs Samoa, 7pm AEST

Round 2, Tuesday May 2

New Zealand vs Samoa, 3pm AEST

Australia vs Fiji, 5pm AEST

Round 3, Saturday May 6

Samoa vs Fiji, 5pm AEST

Australia vs New Zealand, 7pm AEST