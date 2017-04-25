Grassroots Level Competition Vital: Javed

Jack’s of Fiji sponsorship deal with Nadi Football Association. Photo: LUKE NACEI.

By LUKE NACEI

The Nadi Football Association is taking an opportunity to reaffirm the importance of grassroots sports clubs and its benefit in the community we live in and Fiji as a whole.

The association president Javed Ahmed told the Jet sports that grassroots sports clubs play a vital role in our community.

He said not only do they help people stay fit and healthy but helps develop an individual’s sporting talents, they also bring people from the local community together.

The structure of grassroots football in Nadi is helping the association identify the local’s talents and at a point help them to produce better players, game changers, intelligent players who are comfortable in possession of the ball when under pressure.

“Our entire focus is on the grassroots and that is how we can produce great players,” Ahmed said.

Ahmed said they are planning to put a step forward and begin with junior league.

“This Year we would like start a junior league which will be played in three division, the under 8, 11 and under 14 and we will basically have different club teams formed and this will be held on Saturdays from 9am-12pm.

“We will basically give a chance to all kids to come and represent their clubs and also requesting for parents and teachers to be involved they will be able to come and manage the teams.

“From this league we will then see potential players who are able to come up to the next level.”

He said there is a need for this kinds of activity in Fiji.

“There is a need for this to be done in Fiji because if you see there is other countries they are coming up with a lot of programmes at grass root development as they call it so it’s easier for us to teach kids at that age.

“So if we are able to train them at an early age by the time they come up to the youth ranks they will be already develop and that is what we need in Fiji.

“So we as a district would like to initiate our own. It will definitely be a boost because they will come and learn new things, they will be able to develop skills at an early stage and they can use that when they get in to the schools and obviously it will help the Nadi side and the national side as a whole,” he added.