Internship Opportunity Opens Up for FNU Students at Fiji Airways

Vice Chancellor of the Fiji National University, Professor Nigel Healey and Fiji Airways CEO, Andre Viljoen pictured following the MOU signing at the Fiji Airways Headquarters in Naisoso, Nadi. Photo: ANA SOVA.

By ANA SOVA

Students of the Fiji National University will now easily get internship opportunities with Fiji Airways.

This follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the university and Fiji’s international airliner for an internship programme to bring into Fiji Airways a select number of students.

Fiji Airways CEO, Andre Viljoen said they will provide students with work experience and the opportunity to learn all about the business.

“This is all part of a programme to create the opportunity for future employment for these students. And we are very excited that we can undertake this program and together with FNU,” Mr. Viljoen said.

He said they were aware that there are many students that have completed their degrees and find it difficult to find jobs.

“S we hope through this ptogramme we will give them some work experience and most importantly in the future when Fiji Airways needs further employees these are who we can tap into,” Mr. Viljoen said.

He said Fiji Airways will take an excessive 25 students to start with and the idea is to increase that number as they go along.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor of FNU, Professor Nigel Healey said this was a very important step for them

“ We have a very clear focus on preparing students, preparing them particularly for the careers that are here in Fiji and to do that successfully we need to work very closely with employers both in terms of the way we design the programme so that the programme is meeting the needs of employers as when graduates join them and also finding opportunities for our students to get work experience while their studying,”

“This is really an important step in that journey to find a wide range of high quality internships that gives students the practical skills they need to succeed when they graduate,” Professor Healey said.

He said the University was particularly pleased to be signing this agreement with Fiji Airways.

“Fiji Airways is particularly important because it’s quite an iconic brand. We think that having observed and worked with Fiji Airways for some time, this is an organization that’s going somewhere and knows where it’s going, that is building quiet a powerful brand in a very contesting market,”

“This is not just a great opportunity for our students to get high quality work experience with an iconic brand, it’s a chance for us as an university to begin building a close relationship with what we see as one of Fiji’s most important employers,” Professor Healey said.