Tani Eyes Rugby League World Cup

Kaliova Tani. Photo: SULIASI CAKAUTABU

By LUKE NACEI

Kaliova Tani hopes to don the Vodafone Fiji Bati jumper in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup later in the year.

The RLWC will be held in Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea between October 26 and December 2.

The Namatakula, Nadroga native currently resides in Brisbane, Australia and plays for Fassifern Rugby League Club. The Fijian born player has represented Fiji in two occasions in the 2008 World Cup in Australia and 2013 in England.

Former Fiji National Rugby League Nadroga/Navosa development officer Suliasi Cakautabu told Jetsports via Facebook Messenger that Tani is in good shape for this year’s tournament.

“Tani has been a key part of the Bombers’ revival which took them to the A grade grand final in 2011. He is a complete player, able to break tackles at will through speed and strength.”

He said the 31 year old lad could really make a difference if named in the squad again.

“Seeing his performance in this couple of competition, Tani has been really impressive with his vision and defensive skills and that is what is needed around the ruck area,” Cakautabu said.

“The club that he is playing for at the moment is really dependent on him in every competition they have. He has the speed and is very aggressive in any tournament.

“And Fassiferns bombers has been unbeaten in the last three games in a row in the Ipswich Cup competition with the help of the coastline roos rugby league boys Marika, Seru and Leveni.”

Tani has been working hard with his fitness and hopes to get a spot in the Fijian squad.

“I am just working hard to improve my strength and fitness and hopes are high to be named in this year’s team.

The Nadroga native plays at dummy half position and knows the challenge he would face when battling for this position.

Tani is the younger brother of the former Vodafone Fiji Bati first fives Alipate Noilea.

Meanwhile, Fiji is ranked 7th in the Rugby League World Cup standings.

Fiji plays USA on October 28, Wales on November 5 and Italy on November 10.