17 Year Old Questioned Over Alleged Involvement in a Case of Defilement

By ANA SOVA

The Fiji Police Force continues to urge parents and guardian to be aware of their children’s whereabouts at all times.

This follows an investigation launched by Police into an incident reported at the Nabua Police Station in Suva concerning a 17 year old student’s alleged involvement in a case of defilement following a drinking party.

Police Chief of Intelligence adn Investigations, ACP Biu Matavou said the suspect is alleged to have defiled a 13 year old girl inside the suspect’s house in Vatuwaqa after a drinking party.

“As investigations continue we are urging parents and guardians to be aware of their children’s whereabouts at all times and the fact that two children had been part of a drinking party is a serious concern,”

“We are again reiterating the need for discussions to be made especially to our children that if they are under the age of 16 and are involved in a sexual relationship and in the event the Police are alerted, a crime is being committed,” ACP Matavou said.

He said possible charges could be defilement of children under 13 years or defilement of young persons between 13 and 16 years.