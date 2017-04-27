Yasawa North Secondary School Rugby Sevens and Netball Tournament Launched

The Yasawa North Secondary School Rugby Sevens and Netball Tournament scheduled for 24th & 25th August this year was launched at Matacawalevu village, Nacula, Yasawa.

The tournament which is aimed at raising funds for Yasawa Secondary School will feature some prominent rugby sevens teams and sevens players from around the area.

Tournament organiserSaimoniNaivalu said the inaugural tournament has the full backing of the vanua and is aimed at raising money for renovation works to be carried out at Yasawa Secondary School.

The tournament was officially launched by the Fiji Police Force Western Divisional Manager for Community Policing (DMCP/W) Superintendent of Police (SP) PeteroTuinirarama.

SP Petero said sports is the best way to unite people for a worthy cause and has mentioned to organisers that the tournament will have the full support of the Police.

“We will be providing security for the tournament and will try a field a Police team from Lautoka”.

The Divisional Community Policing head thanked the organisers for allowing him to launch the tournament and has urged all young people in attendance to be prepared spiritually, physically and mentally.

Meanwhile MrNaivalu said they had secured few sponsors expressing the vanua’s gratitude to the Fiji Police for their support to a worthy cause.

Yasawa has produced some of Fiji’s top sevens rugby players over the years like the Qauqau brothers, JoneDaunivucu, along with current national reps KilioniNasoko and VatemoRavouvou.

