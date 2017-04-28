FCLC GRATEFUL TO MINISTER FOR ENDORSEMENT

Following the endorsement by the Minister of Agriculture, Inia Seruiratu, where he urged farmers to register with the Fiji Crop and Livestock Council (FCLC) as well as with his Ministry as reported in the April 27, Fiji Times online. The Council has “enthusiastically voiced their support for his recommendation.”

FCLC Chairman, Simon Cole, said that its council is comprised of representatives of its twelve commodity associations.

The associations are: Grazing Livestock, Dalo, Yaqona, Cocoa, Ginger, Rice, Pig, Beekeeping, Fruit and Vegetables, Organic, Copra and Fiji Foods Exporters Association.

“We collectively act as an advocacy group working closely with Government to improve the lot of the farmers. Presently we have registered close to 30,000 farmers representing each of the associations.

“And as we introduce new services we expect that number to substantially grow,” said Mr. Cole. “We have developed a mobile platform that we expect will provide access to many more farmers towards helping to develop the associations.”

FCLC was launched with Government support in 2012 and received further recognition when it was endorsed by Fiji’s Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama when he opened its Secretariat in Lautoka in March of 2014.

It was also recognised with an MOU between the Government and FCLC further endorsing its efforts in organising the 60,000 non-sugar farmers through registration that began in 2013.

It continues its membership drive, workshops and seminars with its associations, the introduction of a mobile application programme, website development, and an ongoing communication programme.

Working closely with Government, FCLC has addressed a number of issues including key bio-security agricultural concerns, seed importation, duty reduction on products and equipment, progress on a milk purchase agreement (NZ funded) as well as fertiliser subsidies for farmers.

“We continue to grow from strength to strength as we open new avenues to help develop the agriculture industry. We are grateful to the Minister for acknowledging our importance in helping to bring the farmers recognition they deserve through registration.” Mr. Cole concluded.