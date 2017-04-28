Fiji Fashion Week Announces Designers for its 10th Anniversary Show

Photo: Fiji Fashion Week

By ANA SOVA

The Fiji Fashion Week has announced yesterday its schedule for this years’ shows to be held in Suva from 22nd – 27th May, 2017.

Reaching its 10th year, Fiji Fashion Week is excited that the collections shows this year includes 34 designers across its three nightly shows (Pacific Resort, Trend Setters, Couture) as well as eight children’s designers over 20 student designers.

Fiji Fashion always attracts an eclectic mix of emerging and established designers and this year designers include: eight Mountains, Chamorrita Swimwear, Dane Fabricius, Engeleena, Femata Couture, Hani Haring, Haus of Koila, Hupfeld Hoerder Designs, Jade Lloyd Jones, JOAN.A, Karalina, KO-IA, KuiViti, nasaroa, Oliver Sinclair, PNGianKala by Sarah Todd, Rachel Fairfax Designs, RIMA Designs, Robert Kennedy Fiji, Tauariki Wear, Waithiko Creation, Zuber.

It is a who’s who of Pacific fashion and the highlights for this year include first ever Pacific Islands Resort Show featuring 12 designers from across the Pacific.

This includes eight designers showing debut collections, including debut by Australia children’s wear label Jade Lloyd Jones, Haus of Koila to open Fiji Fashion Week with their first ever FJFW Show, Fiji’s most accoladed designer Hupfeld Hoerder to close the Couture Show and Fiji Fashion Week 10th Anniversary, collections show from the 2016 graduating class of the Australia Pacific Technical College Certificate III in Fashion Technology and nine designers presenting menswear.

The Managing Director of Fiji Fashion Week, Mrs Ellen Whippy Knight is delighted to see the arrival of the tenth anniversary and reflects upon the growth in the fashion industry in Fiji during that time,.

“We have got a lot of new talent in the market.We have emerging designers who have been looking for an outlet to showcase their work and we have got established designers who have been working with us since 2008 and now operating businesses themselves,” Ms. Knight said.

She said Fiji Fashion Week is actively creating opportunities for Pacific designers and that is why they were launching the Pacific Islands Resort Show this year.

“There is so much talent in the Pacific, designers who are trained and building their businesses and designers who are just doing what comes naturally to them being inspired by their surroundings and expressing that in beautiful, wearable clothes,” Ms. Knight said.

She said they want to position these designers to make the most of the media and buyers located in the region and so the show will move to Sydney in 2018.

Another first for the event is the inclusion of a fashion symposium on the schedule.

Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker, Tracy Kennedy from Otago Polytechic in New Zealand will present on the global business of fashion.

Other speakers include, brand developer Peter Naughton, former IMG Head of Fashion Emily Weight, and designer/artist/maker Beck Jobson and A/g CEO Craft Victoria.