LTA Welcomes New CEO Carmine Piantedosi

Congratulating new LTA CEO, Mr Carmine Piantedosi, (left) on his first day at work is LTA Chairman, Mr Vijay Maharaj. Photo: SUPPLIED

The Land Transport Authority has welcomed its new Chief Executive Officer, Carmine Piantedosi.

Mr Piantedosi joins LTA with a wealth of experience spanning the energy, water and regulatory sectors in Queensland and Victoria in Australia and in Vanuatu.

He has served as a Senior Regulatory Manager for the Essential Services Commission, Melbourne and then as CEO and Part-Time Commissioner with the Utilities Regulatory Authority of Vanuatu.

Most recently, Mr Piantedosi held the position of Manager, Regulation and Pricing, Goulburn-Murray Water – the biggest providers of irrigation water to farmers in Victoria, Australia.

LTA Chairman, Mr Vijay Maharaj, said the Board looks forward to working closely with Mr Piantedosi.

“With Mr Piantedosi’s strong background in engineering, law and the regulatory sector, we are confident in his ability to chart a new direction forward for LTA,” said Mr Maharaj.

Mr Piantedosi holds a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree (University of South Australia) and a Bachelor of Law degree (University of Adelaide).