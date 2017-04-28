Nakovacake Holdings Soon to Open Taxi Base

By ANA SOVA

The Vanua o Nakovacake Holdings Limited will soon open a taxi base and car wash business at the back of Jacks Retail Shop in Nadi Town.

Vanua o Nakovacake Development Trust Secretary, Anare Naivutevute said the $50,000 worth infrastructure is planned to be opened before the year ends.

“This was an idea that was brought up by the beneficiaries of the company, which is the people of the Vanua o Nakovacake who are registered with the Vola Ni Kawa Bula (VKB) or the iTaukei indigenous records,” Mr. Naivutevute said.

He said they had applied for the lease of the land on which the property is built on in 2007, only managing to secure the lease in 2008.

“There was an idea that came up for the company to run a minibus business, we first tried applying for the LM number plates from the Land Transport Authority (LTA), but that froze so we applied for the LH number plates and that came through successfully. The LTA has approved for us four LH number plates,” Mr. Naivutevute said.

He said they had applied for 70 LH number plates to the LTA.

“So these four plates will be used by the company and when the rest of our applications are approved it will be given to individuals of Nakovacake who own cars to use them,” Mr. Naivutevute said.

He said the construction of the car wash setting was now completed but are yet to lodge an application for a taxi base to the Nadi Town Council.