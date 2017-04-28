Sixteen Retired Fijian Teachers for Teaching Assignments in Tuvalu 

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Hon. Jone Usamate highlighted that these teachers are contracted for a period of two years and will be teaching in primary schools located on nine (9) different islands in Tuvalu.

“Of the 16, nine are returning teachers and seven are new teachers deployed for the first time under the Fiji Volunteer Service Scheme and are former head teachers,” Minister Usamate said.

Team Leader Isoa Musuqio from Sawakasa, Tailevu is very appreciative with the Government of the day for this initiative where they can utilise their skills and experiences to help and assist Pacific Island Countries like Tuvalu in improving their education system.

“We are coming in as general teachers especially on numeracy and literacy and this are the areas that needs to be improved to boost external examination results for primary schools in Tuvalu,” Mr Musuqio said.

“We all look forward to this assignment in supporting the Fijian Government’s initiative in assisting in the development of our neighbouring countries, especially in their human resource needs.”

Minister Usamate also acknowledged the Government of Tuvalu for coming forward and identifying their need in the education sector and the Fijian Government is glad that it could assist through its volunteer scheme.

Fiji is committed to assisting those who request for help as we have strong links in areas of trade, investment, education, transportation, culture and people.

DEPTFO