ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards Calls for Mentoring of Young Industry Talents

Caption: Winner Mun Goundar. Photo: SUPPLIED.

28 April 2017– The ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards Board of Trustees reaffirms its passion for the development of young talents within the tourism industry to be well equipped for challenges and competently lead the industry in the future.

FETA Board of Trustees Chairman, Mr James Sowane, acknowledged the abundance of young talent in the industry and has called on tourism executives to identify, mentor and retain our key assets for the tourism industry’s sustainability and growth.

As part of the mentoring program for 2017, ANZ-FETA sponsored Finalists and Winners of the 2016 Individual categories to attend the Genda Project Tourism Talk event held in Nadi last month.

The Winner for the Fiji Pride Champion category, Mr Mun Goundar of Shangri-La’s Fijian Resort, was elated to be given the opportunity to attend and catch-up with other industry friends and colleagues at the event.

Emerging Tourism Leader Finalist, Ms Reona Smith-Southey of Pacific Destinations, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to hear from many different speakers at the event, “For me personally I took away a reaffirmation of my passion for the challenging yet very rewarding industry as tourism.

Just to hear about how these speakers deal with the challenges and overcome them was inspiring and something that I’m sure I will learn from and can implement into professional as well as personal life.”

FETA will be supporting other planned initiatives to assist with the development of young talents in the industry.

FETA