Tourism Heads to Seek Blessings from Tui Nadi Ahead of Expo

A Fijian Warrior pictured at the Fijian Tourism Expo 2014. Photo: TOURISM FIJI.

By ANA SOVA

The Minister for Tourism, Hon. Faiyaz Koya and Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Matthew Stoeckel will be heading a delegation to present a Sevusevu to Tui Nadi, Ratu Vuniyani Dawai at 10 am tomorrow.

According to Tourism Fiji, this is being done in adherence to traditional protocol and to seek Tui Nadi’s blessing ahead of the commencement for the Fijian Tourism Expo (FTE).

The FTE will be held at the Sheraton Fiji Resort in Denarau, Nadi from 4th -5th May.

Also at 6pm tomorrow, his excellency the President, Major General (retired) Jioji Konrote will be officially opening the Expo.

President Konrote will be delivering his address alongside Tourism Fiji’s Chairman, Andre Viljoen and Tourism Minister, Hon. Faiyaz Koya.

Meanwhile, a number of buyers from the USA, China and the United Kingdom, who will be attending the 2017 Fijian Tourism Expo (FTE), have arrived into the country.

The Expo will see the coming together of close to 100 exhibitors, 160 buyers from 21 countries and 17 international media.

The theme for this year remains ‘Team Fiji’ illustrating the aim of the Tourism Industry to continue to work hand in hand with Government and Tourism Fiji stakeholders to ensure Fiji is the destination to travel to.

Over the two-day Expo, the trade exhibition, which is booked with scheduled appointments for buyers, media and sellers, will also be enhanced by concurrent events showcasing products from our Fijian Made and Fijian Crafted Village.

This has been an integral part of our Expo since 2014.

These include authentic and quality artifacts made by registered artisans under the Fijian Crafted initiative.

The Fijian Tourism Expo (FTE) is a unique tourism experience for international buyers of tourism products.The Expo will showcase for all the tourism industry in Fiji has to offer.

This is a great platform to promote the entire destination to the global market and Tourism Fiji is happy to be facilitating meetings between buyers and sellers during this Expo.