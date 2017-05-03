WOP – Fiji App Tourism

Time and energy has been the main investment so far into the app, financially we project managed this so we could bring the app to market, no wages were paid it has many been a project of passion between my husband and I.

The App was placed on Google Play and Apple Store around 2 months ago, because we had to test the full functionality of the live app, this is the first time we are publishing the application for people to download.

Come and join the WOP FIJI family of business, and let’s work together with the government and Tourism Fiji, to promote Fiji’s Diversity to our guest visiting our shores’ – Fareena Barnes (Director of Operations).

“WOP FIJI is available 365 days a year 24 hours a day this is truly Fiji in the Palm of your Hand” – Fareena Barnes (Director of Operations)

WOP FIJI Travel APP– is a marketing mobile online platform that enriches the tourist’s exposure to a larger more diverse set of registered business in and around FIJI, from tour guides such as Urban Nadi Adventures, a young entrepreneur providing a cultural adventure across the nation to large international organizations such as Sofitiel that supports many localized charities We are placing in the hands of every tourist coming to Fiji an up to date in depth catalog of companies at a price that allows them to market themselves directly to the tourist – said Fareena Barnes (Director of Operations)

WOP – FIJI TRAVEL APP

Fiji in the palm of your Hand – soft launching on May 5th has been designed to enrich the experiences tourists are exposed to; with detailed up to date information on Fijian Venues, Events, Tours and Promotions.

Fijian Designed and Based Company – all profit stays in Fiji.

We are launching the App via 26 different Travel Websites and twenty five social Media outlets; this is the most productive way presently, with exposure in printed media locally. The App was founded by Dave & Fareena Barnes with their company what’s On Pacifica (WOP), based in Nadi, the company was formed 3 years ago, with expansion talks being held with several private and governmental organizations. Information to follow at a later date,

We have dedicated our support to Animals Fiji and Cure Kids, with every venue placed on the APP, 20 percent of the profit will be directed back into home grown organizations that provide services to the most vulnerable sections of our society. Target for 2017 is 6000 FJD for each charity; this will provide respiratory equipment for the children during operations an assist in employment of veterinarian staff for Animal Fiji.

What is the app about and what will it feature?

The App was designed with the sole purpose to provide a mobile phone marketing application that benefits the tourist and the local population equally.

By providing the tourists with a application that is available 365 days a year 24 hours a day, detailing in depth up to date information about the diverse venues around Fiji where they can research and make reservations for some of Fiji’s activities, restaurants, hotels and tours, and at the same time supporting registered smaller and medium sized companies with a means of marketing themselves in a cost effective way.

We are now living in a world where people are becoming more and more digitally connected, using these mediums to manage their lives, with the WOP FIJI APP we are exposing the international visitor to a more diverse, unique and inspiring Fiji.

Cost – The cost of being placed on the App is FJD 250 per year that is equivalent to 4.80 per week; this is the same price for small companies to large organization. The success of a company through hard work and sacrifices should be celebrated not targeted for greater financial gains; and at the same time creating an instant marketing platform for the young entrepreneurs in Fiji, to divert their money onto developing their company, service or product.

With this framework of mind, ‘we are working alongside the governments 5 year plan or supporting businesses, allowing them to enhance their capability to promote their businesses”

The creative talent, and entrepreneurial spirit in this country, is boundless, lets tap into this and really create a diverse multi cultural Tourism environment were hard word, passion and dedication determines a person’s ability for success not the financial standing, together we can work together as a family of businesses.

There were three main challenges faced when creating the app,

Firstly – Navigation – Research has shown that there is a 6 second rule, where you must be able to navigate to your venue within the aforementioned time, through clever designing and Cloud Based integrations we are able to remove the size and load time of the app.

Secondly – How could we create a venue based application that is designed towards providing the tourist with the greatest diversity of choice, whilst each venue having equal chance of exposure – this was more difficult, we decided to list venues based on the location of the tourist, in relation to the venue,

And finally How can we instantly make the Tourist feel at Home, when they are in Fiji, this was simply accomplished by setting milestones within our project plan so we can release duplicate apps in the languages that are most commonly spoken by tourists.

Download & Explore – Fiji Tourism App – Android or Apple

Tourist Business – If you would like to place your venue on the APP or would like to talk to us concerning creating a business relationship, please email If you would like to place your venue on the APP or would like to talk to us concerning creating a business relationship, please email admin@whatsonpacifica.com – with you details and we will get back to you as soon as possible

The WOP FIJI App puts Fiji in the palm of your hand!

Now available for FREE on the App Store and Play Store.

Events – http://fijievents.com/