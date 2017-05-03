Bula Pasifik Group at Autism Event Dubai  

Caption: The Fiji Family supporting Autism 2017. Photos: BULA PASIFIK HERITAGE.

More than 2,000 people took part in the recent Emirates Walk For Autism (EWA) at the Zabeel Park in Dubai, representing a wide spectrum of the society including celebrities, dignitaries and officials.

Led by Autism Ambassador for Middle East Region & Founder and Chairing committee for Emirates Walk for Autism, Dr Nahida A. Abdul Qader, the EWA is held annually with the support of Red Crescent to raise awareness about autism in the UAE and encourage building and upgrading of education facilities that provide effective learning environments for all ages.

Fijian group Bula Pasifik Heritage headed by its Events Coordinators Gabby Abariga & Joji Luita, also featured prominently in a 4 hour event which also included South Indian movie star Kunchako Boban and musician K.J. Yesudas.

The Fijian duo of Mr Abariga and Mr Joji Luita also took part in providing escort for the VIP’s and the Dubai Police Brass Band led by Major Safar Sabahi.

“This is the second year in which we have rendered our support to the cause and believe that expressing our compassion in this way is part of our work as Pacific Islanders as we known for our spirit of Love and Care”, Mr Abariga said.

With the famous Fiji flag draped in front of an Arabic tent, Fijian Nurses Lupe Matamele,Ivamere Lia Luita,Merelesita Gadai,Legal & Migration Travel Consultant, Lavenia Emberson & student Melanie Adi Luita, welcomed the many visitors to the Bula Fiji booth by offering them with assorted gifts and including face painting and story-telling.

Former Fiji resident Mr Ramesh Chakkingal, who now works for GSK (Alphamed) in the UAE, helped distribute serves of the popular Gajar ka halwa, a sweet dessert pudding originating from the Indian subcontinent before helping to promote Fiji and his experiences of living and working in Fiji in the early 1990’s.

The stage performance by Bula Pasifik Heritage got the 2000 strong crowd cheering which began with an original song composed especially for the 2017 event titled Bula UAE kei Viti talega. Young Melanie Adi Luita also took part in a quiz contest in which packs of our popular Fiji Water were given out, before a combined male and female item got the crowd cheering. The Emberson trio of Kahu, Phoenix and Jordan then hit the ceiling with a lively Hawaiian Hula dance before Kelepi Abariga & Joji Luita brought the roof down with some high energy movements.

The singing of the Fijian farewell song Isa Isa also brought the crowd to tears as they all responded to the ballad rhythm by waving their mobile phones, it was an emotional and touching ending to Fiji’s performance.

“As a proud Fijian, we will always be committed to contributing to the Social and Welfare development of those less fortunate, and further believe that the Emirates Walk for Autism is a platform that we can effectively work with”, Mr Luita said.

Fiji nationals Sukamanu and Ana Mesulama together with their children, also brought along daughter Angelina, who is currently being assisted through the UAE Autism Project.

Group Leader Mr Abariga also expressed the groups appreciation to Dr Nahida A. Abdul Qader,Rajah Galadari,Shereen Shabnam, Vanessa De Cares (CEO), Sulty Evens & Entertainment Dubai and the Laladidi family for their support and advice including other stakeholders.

“Bula Pasifik Heritage looks forward to further engaging with the Fiji Embassy Abu Dhabi and other Tourism Stakeholders in Fiji in the future”

BULA PASIFK HERITAGE