‘My Hair Affair’ Salon Opens

Commissioning of the new ‘My Hair Affair’ Salon by the Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Koya who is pictured left. Photo: MARGARET NAQIRI.

By LUKE NACEI

Last evening saw the successful opening of ‘My Hair Affair’ salon, a new hair and beauty salon that is set to revolutionise the way women in the area experience their hair-do.

The inaugural champagne launch was attended by the Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Koya who was also there to officially commission the new salon.

My Koya said an initiative as such provides a huge boost to the Tourism industry.

“It goes across the board and what I really think is that the big tourism industry this is the kind of staff that we need to see all around Fiji and it is quite a lot of a happening and you can provide quality service in a good quality environment,” Mr Koya said.

“This is not only part of the tourism industry but also part of tour locals. These are things that people actually want in Fiji.

“We have our own traditional markets but the growth area is India and China and within those areas you will find a lot of people that will come and marry or just holidays.

He said it was pivotal to know what our tourist want and then provide something better to suit them.

“They are high spending tourist the quality, it’s not about the numbers of people that come into Fiji it’s about the spending and this is the kind of institutions to it.”

Proprietor Ajneeta Herbert said her involvement in charity works led her to opening her new hair salon.

“I was involved more with charity work and that is how I started going. All ladies need to look good they need to be dependent to look after themselves,” she said.

“It is a fully certified salon, it is non-chemical product which last after six months. Basically I do human hair extension and it last up to six months as well.

She said her next move is to try and make it a sister company and franchise it more all over Fiji and abroad with the help of her tutors.

The salon is a very modern setup with latest equipment for hair, massage and

manicures and pedicures etc.

The total cost invested in her business is $200,000.