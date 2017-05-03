New Autism Centre for Fiji

Caption: Autism children in Dubai. Photos: BULA PASIFIK HERITAGE.

The US$80M project which is 100% owned by Dr Nahida, will also enable shareholders to take part in at least 40% of the equity.

Spokesperson Gabby Abariga further confirmed that the new Head Office will be based in Dubai, but will also be coordinating the establishment of the new Autism Centre in Fiji and the Comoros De Islands.

“Once the new headquarters is completed in 2018, we will then engage with the Government of Fiji through the Fiji Embassy in Abu Dhabi on all administrative matters pertaining to the establishment of the new Autism Centre in Fiji”, Mr Abariga added.

Preliminary work have commenced including the engagement of the respective stakeholders and, with construction work on the new headquarters expected to begin by the 4th quarter of 2017.

Nadi Town is one of the prospective locations being considered.

BULA PASIFIK HERITAGE