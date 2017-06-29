Hilton Fiji Beach Resort & Spa Opens Unique Beachfront Events And Adults Only Complex

The stunning venues, dedicated service and exclusive beachfront location combine to make the resort the perfect destination for any meeting, event or wedding. Photo: Hilton Hotels & Resorts.

Hilton Fiji Beach Resort & Spa is Set to Welcome the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Events Market with the Introduction of Exciting New Event Facilities.

Hilton Fiji Beach Resort & Spa announces the opening of a stunning new venue, designed specifically to attract Fiji’s growing MICE and destination wedding market.

Situated on 2.5 kilometres of private beachfront, commanding stunning South Pacific Ocean views, the new versatile indoor and outdoor venue can cater up to 240 guests in its purpose-built, ﬂexible and modern spaces, to be known as Vision Meeting Room.

The new facilities at the resort also include KORO, a beachfront restaurant, bar and pool complex, which is located adjacent to the event venue and is designed exclusively for adults only to eat, drink and relax. KORO is open for breakfast, followed by all-day dining options from a shared plates inspired menu. This space can be booked for events in combination with the meeting facilities and is perfect for pre-or-post cocktail functions and dining events.

To complete the new facility offering, a purpose-built spa and gym will open alongside KORO complex. The spa offers a sanctuary for adults and families, with dedicated lounge areas for each, along with luxurious treatment rooms and an outdoor plunge pool, while the gym has all the latest equipment and exercise machines guests need for a thorough workout.

The stunning venues, dedicated service and exclusive beachfront location combine to make the resort the perfect destination for any meeting, event or wedding.

“We recognise the importance of this growing market and have developed these new facilities and flexible event packages to host and deliver world class events,” said Martin Rogers, General Manager, Hilton Fiji Beach Resort & Spa.

The hotel has designed a range of catering menus that incorporate the unique flavours of Fijian cuisine along with an international selection, which will be created by Hilton Fiji Beach Resort & Spa’s highly regarded food and beverage team.

“Over recent years the resort has gained a reputation as offering one of the best dining experiences on mainland Fiji,” said Rogers. “From intimate gatherings to large scale weddings and conferences, the friendly and highly trained staff at Hilton Fiji will ensure all events run smoothly and professionally and are long remembered by all who attend.”

The new event spaces are open for business and can be booked directly through the resort.

