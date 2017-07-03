Police Adopts ‘Know Your Neighbor’ Campaign

SC Samisoni Viriviri and SC Joeli Lutumailagi with residents of Makosoi Place at Kalabu Stage 2 as they help spread the word on the Know your neighbours Community Policing campaign. Photo: POLICE MEDIA CELL.

A campaign simply titled “Know your neighbor” is being adopted by Community Policing as a means of addressing serious crimes.

The main aim of the campaign is to encourage members of the public to develop an understanding of those living in their neighbourhood as a way of looking out for each other and keeping criminal elements at bay.

Director Community Policing Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Waqa Cavuilati said the concept is a simple and effective crime prevention strategy.

“The Know Your Neighbour campaign has been introduced by the Commissioner of Police and we are in the process of getting our community policing officers out in the divisions to encourage people to get on board with this initiative”.

“While some have adopted the neighbourhood watch zone concept this is another avenue for those who are not part of these committees to help fight crime and most importantly avoid becoming victims of crime”.

In light of the recent cases of serious crimes such as aggravated robberies and burglaries,the Community Policing Unit will be drawing attention to how the simple act of knowing your neighbor can help prevent crime.

“When you don’t know the person living next to you it will be hard to know if people you see there are strangers or occupants of the house, so if someone walked in and stole things in front of you, you would be oblivious to the fact that a crime is being committed”.

“However this will all change if you know your neighbours because if there is any suspicious activity you can always call them up and clarify. While some may think of this as prying it really is about looking out for each other and it’s better to be safe than sorry”.

SSP Cavuilati said the Fiji Police needs the help of the public as Police officers cannot be everywhere.

“Your neighbours can help you in times of trouble, can look after your property when you’re not there as we are limited in numbers and this is what the campaign istargeting and we are optimistic that this can be an effective way of preventing crime”.

POLICE MEDIA CELL