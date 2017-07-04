Fulton Hogan Concerned Over Subcontractors’ Safety

Safety, Quality, Training and Environmental Manager, John Tinsely conducts taining with Fulton Hogan Hiways subcontractors. Photo: PACIFIC REACH LTD.

Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) continues to work closely with subcontractors to improve the safety of their operations and their employees.

The company reiterated the importance of safety through a forum held recently with subcontractor managers at the FHH Rewa Depot, particularly in light of recent increases in subcontractor incidents involving unsafe acts, injury and damage, according to John Tinsley, FHH Health & Safety Training Manager

FHH is contracted by the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) to implement its programme to improve road access across the Central, Northern and Eastern Divisions.

FHH has engaged the services of around 55 different companies in the Central Division and around eight in the Northern Division.

A total of about 1,700 employees of these companies are involved in the work FHH requires.

In an address at a forum with subcontractor managers held at the FHH Rewa Depot, Mr Tinsley said that companies contracted by FHH have a legal responsibility to ensure their staff work safely.

“There have been noted improvements in subcontractor safety standards, however, recent incidents have necessitated the tightening of controls on how the operations are being managed,” he said.

Some of the key areas that have been identified for these companies to improve, according to Mr Tinsley, include Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), safe operation of plants and their serviceability, and keeping vehicle loads within legal limits.

FHH offers a mandatory general induction programme for all employees and subcontractors who intend to work for Fulton Hogan Hiways where it provides the safety, health and environment information.

However, in order to bolster safety practices across subcontractor operations, Mr Tinsley said that it was essential that subcontractor managers themselves demonstrated strict adherence to the safety standards and practices required by FHH.

