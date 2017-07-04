Nauru Police Attend Local Superintendent’s Qualifying Course

Two officers from the Nauru Police Force are attending the Superintendent’s Qualifying Course at the Fiji Police Academy which is again another outcome of the Memorandum of Understanding between Fiji and the Nauru Police Force.

The two join their 41 Fiji Police comrades who are attending the one week course.

Chief Administration Officer (CAO) Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Itendra Nair called on the participants to take the course seriously as they were deemed the future leaders of their respective organization’s.

“We have organized this course to prepare the future leaders so when we exit we are handing over the baton so there is business continuity”.

“As strategic leaders you must have a vision of how to mentor and lead the officers under your command in line with the vision of the organisation”.

ACP Nair also encouraged the officers to utilize the technology made available.

“If you want to be a police leader in the 21stcentury there is a lot happening in the environment and in this day in age, time is of the essence and technology will be a major help”.

“Technology will help you. We can’t be officers who are not moving with the time andmaking decision one week later, we need to make decision on the move, and technology is the way to go”.

Training opportunities offered to the Nauru Police Force is consistent with assistance offered through the Pacific Island Chiefs of Police.

POLICE MEDIA CELL