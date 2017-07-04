West Police Attend Bemana Sevens

Western Divisional Manager for Community Policing uperintendent of Police (SP) Petero Tuinirarama in Bemana following the joint church service at the St Theresa Parish. Photo: POLICE MEDIA CELL.

Sporting is usually an event which brings people of all together and this is a concept which is often used by the Fiji Police Force.

Over the weekend the Western Division Community Policing team was up in the highlands of Navosa to be part of the Benama Sevens tournament.

Western Divisional Manager for Community Policing (DMCP/W) Superintendent of Police (SP) PeteroTuinirarama said Sports is usually the best way to get through to everyone especially young people.

“We manage to field a netball team consisting of women Police officers and instead of providing overall security for the tournament, people felt safer knowing that Police are also participating,” said SP Petero.

The two day tournament which was held on Friday and Saturday last week is the first of its kind with the aim of developing Benama from the money raised.

The tournament trophy was sponsored by the Lautoka Crime Operations Officer Inspector of Police (IP) Jay Singh who also has maternal link in Navosa.

SP Petero said it was easier for young people to reach out to Police during the sports tournament seeking advice on social issues and Police related services.

Sunday was used as the tournament thanksgiving day with a combined church service at the Historic Bemana St Theresa Parish.

“The Parish was built a hundred years ago for Catholics in the area and for the first time in a decade, Methodist Church members gathered and conducted their Sunday service in the church thanking the almighty for the success of the two day tournament.”

During the church service, SP Petero said the two different Church denominations have gathered for a good cause and this is really encouraging from the Fiji Police Force point of view.

“I hope that no one from Bemana will be involved in criminal activities especially young people”.

Bemana St Theresa Head, Father Antonio Bari Nawaqakuro thanked the Fiji Police Force for their participation during the two day tournament.

“It is encouraging to see the joy of working together and as leaders we are always proud to see an initiative being fulfilled,” said Fr Antonio.

He gave his assurance that he will try to advocate the Police’s call to eradicate drugs in the Navosa area with the help of his parishioners

POLICE MEDIA CELL