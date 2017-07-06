Fiji International Welcomes Asian Tours as Tri-Sanctioning Partner

Chief Executive Officer of PGA of Australia, Mr Gavin Kirkman , CEO Sports and Entertainment Ltd, Mr Basil Scafidi and CEO SMARTECH Business System, Mr Vincent Nair. Photo: DEPTFO.

The Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources, Hon. Faiyaz Koya yesterday announced the inclusion of Asian Tour as a new tri-sanctioning partner alongside the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia and the European Tour.

Minister Koya said Fiji International being the region’s largest international sporting event provides Fiji the opportunity to expand its horizons and demonstrates Fiji’s capabilities in hosting world class events.

“Asia is the largest growing tourism market for Fiji and to extend our reach in the market through Fiji International and the tri-sanctioning by the Asian Tour is a landmark achievement for the tournament and Fiji,” Minister Koya said.

The new Chief Executive Officer of PGA of Australia, Mr Gavin Kirkman said a total of 30 players from the Asian Tour – the official sanctioning body for professional golf in the region will feature in the tournament.

“This will widen the live broadcast reach across the Asian region via the Asia Tour’s impressive television platform. Now in its fourth year, the Fiji International continues to grow. We will also have Vijay Singh in this year’s tournament who has been working on the redevelopment of the Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course,” Mr Kirkman said.

The Fiji International will be held from the 17th to 20th of August at the Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course.

DEPTFO