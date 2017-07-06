Korean Youths Interested in Fiji

Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Laisenia Tuitubou, presents IYF Founder, Pastor Ock Soo Park, a gift this week. Photo: DEPTFO.

Korean youths have expressed their interest in youth work and volunteering to the Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Laisenia Tuitubou, at the World Cultural Camp.

Minister Tuitubou is currently attending the 2017 World Cultural Camp with other Youth Ministers from around the world, hosted by the International Youth Fellowship (IYF) in Busan, South Korea.

During the College Student Leaders’ Conference at the World Camp on Tuesday, Korean students engaged with Minister Tuitubou on issues affecting Fijian youths.

“Discussions were based on issues affecting Fijian youths and how Korean students can better understand our situation and how they can design strategies if they are sent as volunteers to Fiji,” Minister Tuitubou said.

“The strategies are part of IYF’s approach towards youth development globally.”

Minister Tuitubou added that Fiji is fortunate to have youths from other countries and organizations who are willing to help youths overcome challenges in order to build a better future for our country.

The Youth and Sports Minister, youth leaders, Government representatives, faith-based organisation representatives, academics and youths from around the world were welcomed on Sunday by IYF founder, Pastor Ock Soo Park.

Korean student group leader Hye Yun Lee said “We have great interest in working in Fiji and partnering with the Ministry of Youth and Sports in helping youths make a better Fiji.”

“We are positive that we will have an opportunity to come and work with Fijian youths and we are fortunate to have an opportunity with Fiji’s Youth and Sports Minister and gather more information about Fiji.”

Ms Lee added that students have extensively conducted research about Fiji and it was a bonus having Hon Tuitubou with them yesterday.

“We seized this opportunity to draw from the Minister of Youth and Sports issues related to youth in Fiji and the information really puts things in perspective for us,” Ms Lee said.

DEPTFO