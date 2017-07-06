Minister Reddy Resigns

Dr. Mahendra Reddy. Photo: GOOGLE.

By ANA SOVA

The Minister for Education, Dr. Mahendra Reddy has resigned from his post.

This was revealed in a statement by the Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama yesterday.

“I have today received the following letter from the Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts, the Honourable Dr. Mahendra Reddy. In accordance with the Constitution, I have accepted the resignation by the Honourable Dr. Mahendra Reddy as the Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts,” Mr. Bainimarama said.

Dr. Reddy’s letter stated “In order to preserve the reputation of Government, I wish to step aside by resigning as Minister for Education, Heritage, Arts and National Archives of Fiji while the charges laid by FICAC against me are heard. This is a private matter and I need to clear my name without causing a distraction from the great work the FijiFirst Government is doing for the Fijian people.”

Mr. Bainimarama said he shall announce the appointment of an Acting Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts in due course.

“Until the charges laid by FICAC are determined by the Court, the Honourable Dr. Mahendra Reddy shall remain as a Member of Parliament”.