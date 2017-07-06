Natabua Wins UniFiji- McDonald’s Eco-Contest

Eco-Contest Winners – Natabua High School students with staff of the School of Science and Technology at UniFiji. Photo: Uni Fiji.

The University of Fiji recognises the impacts of climate change on the Small Island Developing States.

UniFiji creates monthly awareness activities to support climate change issues in the lead up to Fiji’s Presidency to COP23 in November, 2017 in Bonn, Germany. The UniFiji – McDonald’s Eco-Contest, hosted on June 29, 2017 was part of this initiative.

Natabua High School won the Contest, which was hosted at the UniFiji Saweni Campus.

Consisting of four (4) Year 13 students, the Natabua High School team said that they will take the teachings learnt from the quiz and impart their knowledge to students as well as community members.

The runner up, Votualevu College students also shared the same sentiments on sharing the knowledge gained from the quiz and advocating as much as possible on environmental issues.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor Professor Prem Misir said that the Eco-Contest was initiated to provide a platform for young high school students to learn and familiarise to current pressing environmental issues.

“The pressing need to acclimatize to climate change related risks has escalated over the last decade and the issue of climate change taking its toll in many island nations has surfaced in recent discourses. There is an urgent need for awareness and action,” he stated.

Natabua High School walked away with a laptop and each student received $200 cash while the runner up, Votualevu College won $400 cash prize for the school and $200 cash for each participating student.

UNI FIJI