By ANA SOVA

The national road death toll currently stands at 31 for the year 2017 compared to 28 for the same period last year according to the Fiji Police Force.

Police Spokeswoman, Ana Naisoro said they are again asking for everyone to take road safety seriously as they continue to record road accidents on a daily basis.

Ms. Naisoro said despite numerous awareness campaigns and major operations it seems the pleas are falling on deaf ears looking at the number of traffic infringements recorded every day.

She said speeding and driver fatigue as well as pedestrian behavior were the main contributing factors to the increasing number of road and fatal accidents.

Performance Indicators by Division

Fatalities by Division

SOUTH EAST WEST NORTH TOTAL 2016 2017 2016 2017 2016 2017 2016 2017 2016 2017 JAN 1 1 1 0 4 3 2 1 8 5 FEB 0 1 0 0 0 4 1 1 1 6 MAR 0 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 3 APR 2 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 4 1 MAY 2 1 0 0 4 5 0 0 6 6 JUN 2 3 0 0 2 5 2 1 6 9 JUL 2 0 1 1 3 0 1 0 7 1 AUG 1 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 4 0 SEPT 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 OCT 0 0 2 0 7 0 0 0 9 0 NOV 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 DEC 2 0 2 0 5 0 2 0 11 0 TOTAL 12 8 9 2 31 18 8 3 60 31

Data Source: POLICE MEDIA CELL.