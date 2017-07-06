Two Year Old Road Victim Passes Away

A two year old child who was a victim of a serious accident last month passed away over the weekend.

The victim had been walking with a 23 year old relative along the footpath near Tamavua Village on the 24th of June when they were both bumped by a vehicle driven by a 30 year old man.

The 23 year old had sustained injuries and was discharged on the 29th of July while the 2 year old victim remained admitted in critical condition, until she passed away on the 1st of July.

The accused had since been charged with dangerous driving causing harm and produced on the 29th at the Suva Magistrates Court where his case will be recalled on the 6th of July.

Following the death of the 2 year old victim, the 30 year old driver will be brought in again for further investigations.

Meanwhile the post mortem of the 5 year old alleged fatal accident victim in Sawani will be conducted this morning.

The suspect remains in custody as investigators await the outcome of the post mortem examinations.

POLICE MEDIA CELL