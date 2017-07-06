Unity Fiji Registered as Political Party

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem. Photo: FIJI ELECTIONS OFFICE.



The Unity Fiji has been registered as Fiji’s latest political party after the Registrar of Political Parties, Mohammed Saneem, approved the application under that had been made on 06 June 2017.

“The applicant had successfully furnished all the particulars required under the law and hence the party has been duly registered,” he said.

The Unity Fiji becomes the 8th registered political party under the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013.

The total number of registered parties in Fiji currently stands at 7.

More information or updates on the road to elections is available on the website www.feo.org.fj.

FIJIAN ELECTIONS OFFICE