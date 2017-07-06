Workshop to Discuss Greenhouse Gas Inventories in Agriculture, Forestry & Land Use

A scoping workshop involving stakeholders and institutions working in the Agriculture, Forestry and Landuse (AFOLU) Sector to discuss National Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Inventories is held at the Holiday Inn Suva today.

The workshop is facilitated by the Ministry of Forests for the Coalition for Rainforest Nations (CfRN) – an Intergovernmental Organization with a membership of over 40 Countries.

Permanent Secretary Fisheries and Forests, Samuela Lagataki will officially open the workshop tomorrow.

Fiji is eligible for the CfRN support on the Reporting for Results-based REDD+ [Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation and forest conservation, sustainable management of forests and carbon stock enhancement] actions otherwise known as the RRR+ project on institutional arrangements and preparation of the GHG inventory in the AFOLU Sector.

The overall goal of the RRR+ is to contribute to the assessment of progress towards the ultimate objective of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement, through improved GHG inventory reporting in the project countries.

The project aims to develop and institutionalize the capacities of tropical forest countries to prepare and report to the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement on anthropogenic GHG emissions and removals.

Robust GHG inventories that comply with Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Guidelines, and strong in-country capacity to report on national emissions and removals to the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement are critical factors in enabling countries to access results-based REDD+ finance, and ultimately in reducing global emissions through enhanced forest cover.

Fiji’s participation in the RRR+ project is expected to enhance its technical and institutional capability to prepare and submit its GHG inventory to the UNFCCC via National Communications and/or Biennial Update Reports (BURs); that are transparent, complete, consistent, comparable, and accurate, as required by the IPCC.

In particular, through the support of the RRR+ project Fiji will:

Strengthen the institutional arrangements;

Enhance technical capability to prepare a GHG Inventory;

Increase the capacity to report on GHG fluxes in forests;

Strengthen south-south cooperation; and

Increase the number of experts able to review a GHG inventory internationally.

The RRR+ scoping team from the CfRN will further meet with relevant stakeholders and institutions this week in charge of collecting, processing and reporting the GHG Inventories and official reporting documents like the National Determined Contributions (NDCs), the National Communications and so forth.

REDD+ FIJI