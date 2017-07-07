Home / Press Releases / 30 Year Old Allegedly Caused Death of Two Year Old Formally Charged

The 30 year old alleged to have caused the death of a 2 year old child has been formally charged.

The accused had earlier appeared in court for a charge of dangerous driving causing harm as he is also alleged to have bumped a 23 year old woman.

 Following the death of the 2 year old on the 1st of this month, the accused has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death.

 He will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

The 2 year old victim had been walking with a 23 year old woman along the footpath near Tamavua Village on the 24th of June when they were both bumped by a vehicle driven by a 30 year old man.

The 23 year old had sustained injuries and was discharged on the 29th of July while the 2 year old victim remained admitted in critical condition, until she passed away on the 1st of July.

 

