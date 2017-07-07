Draiba Road Upgraded

upgrading the Draiba rural road to provide better access villagers. Photo: PACIFIC REACH LTD.

Residents on Draiba Road outside of Levuka are benefiting from a major upgrade that has “significantly improved access to both schools and work,” according to Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) Levuka Depot Supervisor, NasokoDamudamu.

The upgrade is part of the company’s commitment to service roads in the outer-islands under the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) Maintenance Programme.

Mr Damudamu said that the 0.2km road had suffered from poor drainage, potholes, and flooding, restricting access for taxis and four-wheel drive vehicles.

FHH hascleared blocked drainage to ease flooding in the area, resheeted, graded and reshaped the road.

Reacting to the completed road works, retired teacher and resident of Draiba Village, Ratu PeniVuiwakaya, said, “I am so relived and so are the people that are living along this road. We have been talking about it ever since Fulton Hogan came in to fix it.

I’m thankfulto Government, FRA and also the crew that were doing the work.”

DraibaRoad services more than 10 farming families, Draiba Village as well as aHousing Authority development.

PACIFIC REACH LTD.