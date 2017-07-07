WAF Undertakes Urgent Repair Works at its Nagado Water Treatment Plant

An aerial view of the Nagado Water Treatment Plant. Photo: PACIFIC REACH LTD.

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) wishes to advise its customers living in parts of Nadi, in the Western Division, that they will experience intermittent supply due to low water pressure.

WAF Chief Executive Officer, Mr Opetaia Ravai said that this was caused by low water levels at the Nagado Water Treatment Plant’s clear water reservoirs.

‘’The reason for the low water levels is due to the adverse raw water quality recently, which has affected the filtration rate at the Water Treatment Plant,” said Mr Ravai.

The Vaturu Dam supplies raw water to the Nagado Water Treatment Plant, where treatment takes place before storage and before water reaches consumers.

“Filters at the Nagado Water Treatment Plant have become clogged, during this dry weather and with the amount of silt in the dam, resulting in a high iron and manganese concentration in the raw water,” said Mr Ravai.

WAF crew members are working to clean the sand filter media. A filter media is anything placed in a filter to change the quality of water flowing through it.

Mr Ravai said the works would continue until the flow rate is normalised.

“This operation will take approximately six days beginning from this afternoon, Thursday (6th July). WAF is totally committed to resolving the water supply issues that the people in the Western Division are currently facing,” said Mr Ravai.

Water carts are currently on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need arises. The Authority advises its customers living in the affected areas, listed below, to store water supplied by the water carting trucks for their immediate needs, and to use this water wisely.

Mr Ravai said that the Authority sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused to its customers.

The affected areas include;

Nagado, Nadele, Holika, Votualevu

Nasau, Vutuvutu, Katigari, Mulomulo Top, Tabarak

Kerebula, Nadi Town

Togomasi Top, Togo Lavusa Top, Solovi, Meiganyah

Malolo, Navo, Tunalia, Tramitter Top, Nacovi , Sonaisali and Veiladan

Malamala, Nawaicoba, Yako, Nabila, Fiji Marriot Momi Bay Resort as well as Uciwai.

WATER AUTHORITY OF FIJI