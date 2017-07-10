Government Increases National Minimum Wage Rate

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Jone Usamate. Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT.

The new National Minimum Wage (NMW) of $2.68 will be gazetted soon and the general public will be informed of its implementation date.

The Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Hon. Jone Usamate said the new wage rate will be implemented in due course and employers and employees will be informed of the new date through the media.

“The Fijian Government has increased the national minimum wage of $2.32 to $2.68 during the announcement of its 2017-2018 National Budget. We will inform the general public of its adjustment period for employers through the media soon,” Minister Usamate said.

He added the new NMW together with other measures such as assistance to the low income earners through education assistance, subsidies for electricity and water, pension and social welfare assistance will improve the quality of life for the marginalised.

“Increasing the national minimum wage is a key tool to fight poverty and an important labour market policy instrument to improve living standards,” Usamate said.

“This signifies that Government cares for its people and is here to help employers and workers create a strong link in improving Fiji’s economy and moving the nation forward.”

The national minimum wage applies to all workers in the informal sectors such as house girls, caregivers, backyard garage workers, to name a few but it also co-exists with the ten sectoral wages regulations.

The Bainimarama led Government for the third time has raised the national minimum wage between 2013.

