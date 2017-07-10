Million Dollar Beach Club to Open Soon

An aerial view of the island.

By LUKE NACEI

Fiji owned South Sea Cruises Malamala Beach Club, a new day retreat in Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands, is set to open next month.

South Sea Cruises Chief Executive Officer Brad Rutherford said that they are excited to offer Fiji and the South Pacific a very unique offering being the first beach club of its kind in the region.

What it has to offer`

Malamala Beach Club will be a very welcome addition to Fiji’s tourism industry.

The club will offer a very different day trip experience, offering guests memberships rather than just a day trip meaning they can return multiple times during their holiday in Fiji.

Mr Rutherford said that the beach club will be a facility that will become very attractive and popular with conference and incentive groups being only 25 minutes by high speed catamaran from Port Denarau the club will be available for exclusive charter for up to 300 guests both during the day and in the evenings.

Malamala Beach Club is bringing the experience of the Asian or European beach clubs to Fiji for the very first time.

Tourists and locals alike will enjoy a unique menu carefully constructed by Chef Lance Seeto as well as signature cocktails designed by San Francisco based mixologist Tommy Quimby.

Guests will enjoy an array of areas on island including private cabanas, located in secluded areas around the island for couples or small groups to enjoy.

Whilst Malamala Beach Club will attract large numbers of tourists on a daily basis, the club is also available for locals to enjoy as well.

“Malamala Beach Club has a local’s only program for selected people who want to frequent the island on a regular basis known as the MCLUB,” he said.

“It will offer a very unique and different experience to that of any other island or day trip facility in Fiji. The pricing offers guests the option to return multiple times, our food & beverage will be second to none and the facility itself will offer a unique food & beverage offering, an array of different furniture and an infinity pool as just two points of difference.”

The other thing to note is that Malamala Beach Club is a very different offering compared to other islands in Fiji.

Market niche

Mr Rutherford said to this point they haven’t released a great deal of collateral or information including the Malamala Beach Club rates.

He said they will launch the product via their trade partners both domestically and internationally, as well as direct to consumer in the second half of July.

“We have strategies in place to handle each market of which there is plenty of interest and anticipation already.” he said.

Its Priorities

He added that the main priority for Malamala Beach Club right now is getting the island and club itself to completion ready for opening.

This involves continual training of staff, finalizing procedures and systems and working on what he’d call all the finishing touches to ensure once opened, Malamala Beach Club delivers the club experience in which has been the vision since day one of the project.

Investment

Mr Bradford said that South Sea Cruises has invested several million dollars in the Malamala Beach Club project to ensure that they get the project right from the very beginning.

Mr Rutherford also said that Malamala Beach Club has overcome its fair share of challenge to produce an amazing facility in which not only the tourism industry but Fiji as a whole can be proud of.