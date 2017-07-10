Nand Twins Join Police Cadet Training

Twin sisters Cadet Prishika Nand and Rishika Nand following the Badging ceremony officiated by the Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho. Photo: POLICE MEDIA CELL.

It was a case of a double take for the Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho as he officiated the badging ceremony for twin sisters and newly appointed Cadets Rishika Nand and Prishika Nand.

The ceremony was held at the Fiji Police Academy this morning, and making up the 23 officers who were chosen to undergo the 38 month training are the twin sisters from Qalela, Tavua.

The two had recently passed out late last month after undergoing the 6 month Basic Recruits Course and being part of the Cadet Course is another opportunity to fast track their career in the Fiji Police Force.

“From a young age we have always desiredthe same things. Academically we also pursued the same field of study and when the opportunity came to be a part of the Fiji Police Force we jumped at the chance”, said Cadet Rishika.

Successful participants of the Cadet program were chosen by a Selection Board prior to the Basic Recruits Course and they were surprised when they were also chosen as successful candidates.

“Our parents have been supportive from the time we marched in for the Basic Recruits Course and now that we will be required to be away for up to 3 years for the Cadet training they continue to show their support from Tavua”, said Cadet Prishika.

The 23 cadets will undergo theoretical, pragmatic on the job-training aimed at developing officers for leadership roles at an early stage of their career.

For the twin sisters, being given the opportunity to be part of the Cadet Trainingis something that they will not be taking lightly.

“We are fortunate because we have each other during this course unlike others who don’t have family around for support and this we will surely be focused on ensuring we are both commissioned at the end of the training”.

The twenty three cadet officers will be based in the Western and if successful will be commissioned as Inspectors at the end of the 38 months of training

Twelve cadets are female officers while eleven are males.

POLICE MEDIA CELL