Police Warns Against Excessive Alcohol Consumption

Members of the public are being urged to be mindful of the consequences the excessive consumption of alcohol can have on the safety of their loved ones.

This follows an unfortunate incident that occurred in Tavua which resulted in a one month old baby sustaining serious injuries and is currently admitted at the Intensive Care Unit in Lautoka.

The baby and his mother sustained injuries after they were allegedly assaulted on Saturday night.

It is alleged that the 24 year old suspect who is the 22 year old victims husband and the child’s father came home drunk and started an argument whereby he assaulted his 22 year old wife and in the process seriously injured their one month old baby.

He remains admitted in custody as investigations continue.

