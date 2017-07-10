Radisson Blu Resort Fiji appoints Julia Peters as new HR Manager

Caption: Radisson Blu Resort Fiji’s new Human Resources Manager Julia Peters. Photo: RADISSON BLU RESORT FIJI.

The Radisson Blu Resort Fiji encourages local talent to be part of their Leadership Team and is always on the lookout for the best talent in the market to join their A Team on Denarau Island, whenever there is an opportunity to do so.

The Resort was delighted to have achieved this again recently when they appointed Julia Peters as the new Human Resources Manager.

Julia brings with her a wealth of knowledge in her field having worked at numerous organisations with similar roles and responsibilities. Her last employer was Shangri-La’s Fijian Resort & Spa on Coral Coast Fiji where she held the position of Employee Relations Manager. She was also their Training Manager before taking a short study break to complete her Masters in Strategic Human Resources Management from University of Wollongong, NSW, Australia. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Management, Public Administration and Industrial Relations from the University of the South Pacific, Suva, Fiji.

Julia has also worked at Training & Productivity Authority of Fiji (TPAF) as Training Instructor – HR and Occupational Assessments. She earlier worked in the Bank Industry and with University of the South Pacific to gain knowledge and exposure before taking on more challenging roles.

“We are very excited to have Julia on board and looking forward to working closely with our Human Resources Team to further enhancing our A Team’s delivery of services to all our guests. This is to ensure we maintain our Number 1 Family Resort spot in Fiji and grow our regional and world ranking on Trip Advisor’s annual awards’’, said Gerard Knight, General Manager at Radisson Blu Resort Fiji.

The appointment is quite fitting for Julia as her personal objective is to focus and drive towards building talent and capabilities to create a performance and result based work culture.

“I am very excited about this opportunity as I see myself growing with the Radisson values and philosophy of ‘Yes I Can’. I look forward to working with the team and contributing positively in helping to take the Radisson Blu Resort to the next level” explained Julia.

The Resort is looking forward to working with Julia and raising the Operational Excellence Bar even higher with the talent and expertise she brings to the Radisson Blu Team on Denarau Island.

