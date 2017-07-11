Maururu Ba Bridge Closed, Detour Via Natuyabia Road

Maururu Bridge in Ba is closed to all traffic. Photo: FRA
Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) would like to advise members of the public that the Maururu Bridge at
Maururu Road in Ba is closed to all traffic.
Acting Chief Executive Officer Robert Sen says the FRA engineers and their contractor, Higgins
is currently on site to assess the extent of damage and to identify temporary access until the
bridge is repaired.
“It was reported to us that the bridge collapsed as a truck carrying supplies was crossing over the
structure” says Mr Sen.
“The two steel beams of this bridge has badly twisted and will need replacement and commuters
in the area are requested to use Natuyabia Road. The FRA will communicate repair timelines as
soon as we conclude investigations.”
Source: FRA