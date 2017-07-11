Maururu Ba Bridge Closed, Detour Via Natuyabia Road

Maururu Bridge in Ba is closed to all traffic. Photo: FRA

Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) would like to advise members of the public that the Maururu Bridge at

Maururu Road in Ba is closed to all traffic.

Acting Chief Executive Officer Robert Sen says the FRA engineers and their contractor, Higgins

is currently on site to assess the extent of damage and to identify temporary access until the

bridge is repaired.

“It was reported to us that the bridge collapsed as a truck carrying supplies was crossing over the

structure” says Mr Sen.

“The two steel beams of this bridge has badly twisted and will need replacement and commuters

in the area are requested to use Natuyabia Road. The FRA will communicate repair timelines as

soon as we conclude investigations.”

Source: FRA