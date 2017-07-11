New Appointments for Tourism Fiji

New Director Marketing Michelle Stott with New Regional Manager for Asia Kathy Koyamaibole. Photo TOURISM FIJI.

Tourism Fiji is pleased to announce the appointment of its new Director Marketing, Mrs Michelle Stott from today. Stott is an experienced destination marketer that specialises in marketing strategy and brand management.

Her previous roles included Cluster Marketing Communications Fiji for Hilton Hotels and Resorts, Marketing Manager Tourism New Zealand, International Brand Manager Air New Zealand, Group Account Director at TBWA Auckland and Marketing Executive at New Zealand Herald.

She is also no stranger to Tourism Fiji having previously worked as Acting Global Marketing from 2014 to 2015.

In welcoming Michelle to the position, Tourism Fiji CEO, Matthew Stoeckel said Stott will play an instrumental role in Tourism Fiji’s brand revitalisation.

“Michelle Stott brings a creative and innovative approach from her advertising agency experience that will be instrumental in our brand revitalisation. Her knowledge of Fiji and the organisation ensures she can hit the ground running and combined with her marketing experience makes her ideal for the role.” Mr Stoeckel said.

Tourism Fiji is also pleased to announce the promotion of Mrs Kathy Koyamaibole to a newly created role Regional Manager for Asia. In her role, Kathy will be championing Tourism Fiji’s drive into Asia, including the emerging markets of India and Singapore.

These appointments are part of Tourism Fiji’s on-going capability building and we wish Kathy and Michelle well in their new roles.

TOURISM FIJI