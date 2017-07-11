Queens Road Drainage Maintenance

Drainage work on the Queen’s Road. Photo: SUPPLIED

A total of 11kilometres of drainage, clearing and sculpting along the Queens Highway, near Navua, in the direction of Suva, has been completed.

The work addressed problems such as the presence of soil clogging water flow, overgrown vegetation and high shoulders along the highway that prevented water from draining off the adjacent highway pavement.

Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH), who carried out the work, is contracted by the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) to implement its programme to improve road access across the Central, Northern and Eastern divisions.

FHH Road Supervisor for Rural West, Remesio Naqoro said, “Heavy rain, especially in these areas around Navua, can cause flooding when the drains are not cleared up.”

The drainage maintenance work that began from Bilo Road in Veisari to Vunaniu Village, about 40kilometres west of Navua Town is part of ongoing drainage maintenance, aimed at protecting the stability and longevity of critical road networks.

Source: FHH