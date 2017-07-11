Sonny Bill Williams Here for Holiday

Sonny Bill Williams at the Nadi International Airport arrivals area with his family. Photo: SUPPLIED.

By LUKE NACEI

New Zealand All Blacks Sonny Bill Williams is in the country with his family.

Williams arrived at the Nadi International Airport last night and revealed how happy he is to be in Fiji.

“It is really good, the people on the airplane and yeah we just landed everyone has been really friendly,” he said.

This is the first time he is here and is looking forward to the Fijian hospitality there is.

“This is my first time to Fiji and worth my time off and I thought I just have a little holiday so I am coming over for a week and then I’ll go back to training as soon as I get back.

He currently faces a four-week suspension after copping a red card during the second Test Match against the British and Irish Lions in Wellington on July 1.

He became the first All Blacks after 50 years to be shown a red card in a Test Match. This he says was unfortunate for him.

“First player in 50 years it is what it is and that is life that’s the way I play the game. Being a Polynesia player I play very physically like the boys from the Fiji Island do and you are always bound for something like that to happen,” he said.

“You never want to lose you physicality as a player and that is what we know as Polynesian and I am proud to be from the island, my dad is from Samoa you just have to be careful it is going to happen from time to time but the more we train on techniques and things like that happen,” he added.