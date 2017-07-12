34 Year Old Man Latest Road Victim

A picture clearly showing the damage suffered by the victims vehicle from the horrendous accident. Photo: POLICE MEDIA CELL.
A 34 year old man of Valelevu is believed to be the country’s latest road victim following an accident which occurred this afternoon in Veisari.
The victim was returning from Nadi when it is alleged that while in the process of overtaking a vehicle his car collided head on with a truck which was traveling in the opposite direction.
The victim was rushed to the CWM Hospital but was later pronounced dead on arrival.
The truck driver also sustained injuries and is receiving medical treatment.
Investigations continue.
The road death toll currently stands at 31 compared to 27 for the same period last year.
POLICE MEDIA CELL