Additional Works for Matavolivoli Subdivision

Fairdeal Earthmoving Contractors Ltd Mr. Pramod Kumar (left) shakes hand with Housing Authority CEO Dr. Punit Sethi after the signing. Photo: DEPTFO

By ANA SOVA

There will be additional works carried out at the Matavolivoli Stage 2 Subdivision in Nadi.

The Housing Authority of Fiji signed a five months contract with Fairdeal Earthmoving Contractors for additional works on Friday last week for a more improved land development project.

Chief executive officer, Dr. Punit Sethi said the additional works includes kerb channel, footpaths and street lights to complement the completed subdivision.

“These additions will improve the resident’s mobility within the subdivision at all times by ensuring there is ample space for pedestrians to walk on safely and with good lighting at night,”Mr. Sethi said.

Fairdeal Earthmoving Contractors Director, Pramod Kumar assured Dr. Sethi about the delivery of these works on time despite the current shortages of cement in the country and also assured to deliver quality workmanship.

Dr Sethi maintained his position stating that the Nadi market is eagerly awaiting the sale of these lots and these additional works should not delay their delivery any further.

The five months contract was awarded to Fairdeal Earthmoving Contractors after bids were received through and invitation to tender and they were granted the work for a total cost of $3.6 million.

The Matavolivoli subdivision will deliver 402 lots inclusive of residential, civic, commercial and industrial lots, with a space allocation for strata units to be constructed to complement these lots.

Lot classifications in this subdivision were mainly classes B, C and D with the main target market being our low to middle income earners.